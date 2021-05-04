Fort Wayne is one step closer to having established cultural districted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is one step closer to having an established cultural districted endorsed by the Indiana Arts Commission.

The Fort Wayne City Council voted to move a bill out of committee that would establish the Arts Campus of Fort Wayne Cultural District.

If approved in the final vote, this local step allows for an application to the state for “designation as a cultural district endorsed by the Indiana Arts Commission and approved by the Indiana General Assembly.”

Without local designation of the Arts Campus Fort Wayne Cultural District, the Indiana Arts Commission will not consider the request for the designation as the state level.

According to the bill, without state designation, Fort Wayne and the Arts Campus will miss out on opportunities for earned promotion, marketing and potential consideration for funding that is only available to cultural districts.

If approved, the Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne board of directors have agreed to manage the activities of the designated cultural district in Fort Wayne.

City Council will hold the final vote on May 11.