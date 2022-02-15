FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Throughout the last 15 years, downtown Fort Wayne has seen tremendous amounts of growth. It has created a skyline that looks much different than the city did just a few decades ago. Billions of dollars have gone into making the city what it is today, and the growth isn’t stopping any time soon.

Fort Wayne is officially the fastest growing metropolitan in the Midwest and many leaders throughout the city attribute the construction of Parkview Field the beginning of that growth. Michael Galbraith with the Downtown Improvement District says after that it was the Skyline Tower and then the Ash Brokerage. The concentrated strategy has been on bringing more residential areas to the city to make it more lively 24/7.

Galbraith says that the city has seen growth before, once in the 1950s and another time in the 1920s. “It’s exciting to see another growth spirt 100 years later,” he says. Growth like this hasn’t been seen for the last 50 years or so.

As a community, Fort Wayne has developed momentum making this a place that people want to build a career and plant roots here, billion dollar companies are staying an investing, and outside investments are helping create and establish new and exciting growth.

A handful of business have been downtown to witness it all. Coney Island is a business that has been operating for 108 years and sees how the growth has impacted its business.

“We’re excited of course for any amount of growth. Back in the 90s and the late 80s about 5 o’clock they rolled up the sidewalks and everybody went home and there was nothing downtown except for the courthouse, the license branch and Coney Island. We’re pretty excited that there’s more things, there are people living downtown and we’re busier at different times now. Night business has really picked up because people live downtown,” Jimmy Todoran, co-owner of Coney Island says.

Downtown Improvement District says that the city is investing a billion dollars a year in projects. In five years, the riverfront alone will be a billion dollar project that would be nearing completion.