FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a few weeks, Fort Wayne residents will be able to voice their opinion on plans the city has for a project to improve a stretch of Goshen Road.

On March 30, the City of Fort Wayne will host a public meeting on the Goshen Road Corridor Improvement Project, which plans to include road reconstruction, additional driving lanes, pedestrian facilities and landscaping to a stretch of Goshen Road from Gateway Plaza to Coliseum Boulevard.

The meeting will be held at St. Matthews Lutheran Church from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will provide an overview of the project, proposed improvements to the corridor, and the tentative timeline.

Time will also be made available for public comment.