Fort Wayne invests $1.8M into Hessen Cassel flood prevention

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City utilities is investing $1.8 million to reduce flooding and standing water in the neighborhoods of more than 650 homes in 10 subdivisions. Officials broke ground on the Hessen Cassel storm-water project Monday morning.

The first phase of construction will include placing 2,500 feet of storm pipe, 1.8 miles of roadside ditches and swales, walks on both sides of the road and an up-to-date traffic signal with pedestrian crosswalks at Tillman Road.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, City Councilman Glynn Hines and other officials took part in the ground breaking Monday morning.

“This is a significant investment that will help many homes and has the added value of putting sidewalks where we’ve not had them before,” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said. “These improvements are essential to building stronger neighborhoods and improving the community as a whole.”

Phase I is on Hessen Cassel between Brentley Way, South of Tillman Road, and Stardale Drive, South of Paulding Road. This phase will serve the neighborhoods of Branning Hills Community Association, Casselwood, Terrace Civic Association, Eastland Gardens Community, Hickory Grove Neighborhood Association and Trier Park Association.

“Certainly, the residents along Hessen Cassel are very much aware of the drainage issues in the neighborhood and that’s the case with several neighborhoods across the community,” Anne Marie Smrchek, Engineering Manager for Sewer and Storm-water, said. “Our storm-water team is committed to protecting neighborhoods, improving storm-water damage and safeguarding our rivers.”

Once Phase I is complete, bids will be collected for Phase II, which will take place between Stardale Drive and Oxford Street. Combined, the two phases will protect 13 neighborhoods along the corridor.

Through 2022, more than 30 major drainage projects and hundreds of smaller projects will take place in neighborhoods around Fort Wayne. The Hessen Cassel Project is one of ten storm-water projects underway in 2019. City Utilities is investing more than $100 million in neighborhood water, sanitary and storm-water infrastructure improvements.