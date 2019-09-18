Fort Wayne Int’l Airport closer to expansion construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Construction on the expansion of the Fort Wayne International Airport is getting closer and closer.

The first of five phases of the design is about halfway done.

Construction for the $12 million project is scheduled to begin in 2021. The airport will remain operational while work is being done according to Joe Marana, Director of Operations at the airport.

Airport officials say they need expansion because the airport gates are currently too close together.

There is no current timetable on how long construction will take.