FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne International Airport will use nearly $14 million of grant money on an upcoming project to expand the East Terminal slated to begin in March, officials said Friday.

The airport’s East Terminal Expansion Project will ultimately cost a total of $60 million and is designed to relocate and expand security checkpoints, add restrooms as well as a mother’s room, include additional service animal relief areas, and create a frequent flyer lounge, among other amenities, officials said in a media release.

Rendering of Fort Wayne International Airport west terminal expansion

Fort Wayne International was one of two Indiana airports to receive federal funding from the $1 billion Airport Terminals Program, doled out by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation. The airport was awarded a total of $13.8 million in grant money.

Currently, construction continues on the west side of the airport. Upgrades on that side of the facility includes expanded airline ticketing areas, a new baggage handling system, new gates, jet bridges and a children’s play area as well as a new multi-sensory room as well as a modernized faced and interior.

“As we continue construction on the West Terminal Expansion Project, being able to immediately enter work on the East Terminal Expansion Project will allow us to continue creating a brand new FWA, and the best front door for our growing community,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports, in a media release.

The East Terminal Project is part of “Project Gateway,” which is designed to be a major facelift for the airport. Updates on the overall project can be found here.