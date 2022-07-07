WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) On Thursday the federal government announced how $1 billion in funds from the Infrastructure Law will be distributed for airport terminal improvement projects and Fort Wayne International stands to get nearly $14 million.

The billion dollars will fund more than 90 projects at airports across the country. According to information posted on the Federal Aviation Authority’s (FAA) website, Fort Wayne International Airport will receive $13.8 billion to expand and improve the terminal building. The FAA noted that “the existing terminal building does not provide adequate space for passenger waiting/boarding areas. Additionally, the existing terminal is over 30 years old with inefficient HVAC units and insulation.”

Solar energy is also being explored as an option for the terminal roof.

The money was distributed based on grants applications from airports.