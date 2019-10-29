Fort Wayne International looking for artists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport is looking for artists to display their artwork in the galleries at the airport.

Through the “Art in the Airport” program, artists can display their art for free for a quarter of the year. Art will be displayed in the large gallery, Gallery 5-23, on the secured side of the terminal (near the air museum) and in the small gallery, the West Gallery, on the non-secured side of the terminal (near the ticket counters).

The airport will not collect a commission on pieces sold through the program.

Details on Art in the Airport:

The program is limited to hanging, framed artwork and photography (no sculptures, pottery, jewelry, or large installations). Artists should have enough framed pieces to fill both galleries, and every piece should be framed and labeled. Artists that may not have enough pieces to fill both galleries are free to collaborate with another artist of their choosing. Artists are also highly encouraged to create a bio poster with contact information so that any inquires regarding the artwork can be directed to the artist.

To be considered for the Art in the Airport program, artists should complete an online submission form with at least three examples of work. The form can be found HERE.