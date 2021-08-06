Fort Wayne International Airport back open after threat forces evacuation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport was evacuated Friday afternoon after a bomb threat on a plane. The terminal has since reopened.

The airport said it had received a “potential threat to airport and passenger safety and security.”

Airport Executive Director Scott Hinderman said a tweet was discovered that indicated a bomb was on the next outbound Delta flight. The initial tweet did not seem to be credible, Hinderman said, but airport staff found a bag with “abnormalities” around the same time a passenger on a flight wanted to get off a flight and rebook.

At that point, the Airport Authority evacuated the airport of all passengers and staff, and departure flights were grounded.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s bomb technicians and a K9 was called in to investigate the bag. Hinderman said the bag never made it onto the flight; it was going through the process of being loaded, he said.

“Hopefully, like a lot of bomb threats, this is an exercise in an abundant of caution,” said Hinderman.

It was. The airport terminal reopened just after 4 p.m.

During the investigation, the airport still accepted incoming flights, but passengers were not allowed in the airport terminal. Some were deplaned at the Fort Wayne Aero Center, and others remained on planes, Hinderman said.

Flights to Chicago, Detroit and Myrtle Beach were delayed.

FWA has received a potential threat to airport & passenger safety and security. Airport public safety has responded to the threat & passengers & airport staff have been evacuated. Local mutual aid has been deployed & responded.



We will share updates as they are available. — Fort Wayne Airport (@flyfwa) August 6, 2021

Many questions remain unanswered, including what became of the passenger who wanted off the flight and whether that passenger was linked to the bag with “abnormalities.”

Hinderman said he has no memory of a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of the airport in the 14 years he’s been there.