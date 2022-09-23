FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Officials with Fort Wayne International Airport officially opened one renovated terminal gate and two brand new terminal gates Friday morning. The new gates are part of a major expansion of the airport’s West Terminal.

The terminal expansion features additional restrooms, a Mother’s Room, glass jet bridges, a sensory room and a new children’s play area.

With the opening of the new and renovated gates, three other gates at the airport will be closed for renovation.

The first part of the West Terminal Expansion project was completed in March. The West Terminal Expansion is a part of Project Gateway, which has included the Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project, Rental Car Return Lot Canopy Expansion and Renewable Solar Energy Project, and the East and West Terminal Apron Improvement Project.