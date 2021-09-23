Fort Wayne International Airport to host job fair Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has a number of positions open and is holding a job fair Friday to fill them.

Jobs available include:

Employers Present at the FWA Job Fair

Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority

Fort Wayne Aero Center

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Envoy (American)

Trego-Dugan Aviation (Allegiant)

Unifi (Delta and United)

MSE Branded Foods (Chapman’s Brewing and Conjure Coffee)

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

National Car Rental

Alamo Rent a Car

American Rent-A-Car

The job fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at FWA, located at 3801 W. Ferguson Rd, in the baggage claim area, the airport said. Applicants are asked to bring their resume to the event.

All attendees will be entered to win a $50 gift card. Anyone who registers early and attends will be entered a second time. To register, click here.

To learn more about available positions and benefits, click here.