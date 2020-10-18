Fort Wayne International Airport to celebrate Customer Appreciation Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – To say “thank you” to its customers, Fort Wayne International Airport will celebrate Customer Appreciation Week from Oct. 19 – 23.

FWA says it plans to thank and celebrate its passengers while keeping the “new normal” in mind.

Throughout the week customers can enjoy free daily coffee drinks in the morning, and beer and snack samples from restaurants throughout the day.

Ice cream and giveaway bags will also be distributed. All giveaways and treats are free to all ticketed passengers.

For more information check out FWA’s Facebook page.