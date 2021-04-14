Fort Wayne International Airport reminding Hoosiers to get their Real IDs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne International Airport is reminding Hoosiers that the deadline is approaching to get their Real IDs.

“It is something whether you fly frequently or not, I would take the time to get the Real ID. It is coming. It’s going to be a norm,” said Scott Hinderman, FWA’s executive director.

Starting Oct. 1, 2021, the federal government will require you to have a Real ID to board a domestic aircraft, access certain federal buildings and enter nuclear power plants.

According to FWA, this is part of the Real ID Act, which establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production.

“You know with the country getting vaccinated, there’s lot of pent up demand for travel,” said Hinderman. “So get your license so if you have an opportunity to get someplace go someplace fun, you already have your ID taken care of.”

How can you tell if you already have one? Look for the star in the upper corner of your driver’s license or other government issued I.D. No star means no Real ID. You can also check on the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website.

To obtain a Real ID, you must visit a BMV branch and provide documentation that proves your identity, such as a birth certificate, unexpired U.S. passport, foreign passport with a visa and I-94 form or a Consular Report of Birth Abroad.

You’ll also need a proof of lawful status, social security and Indiana residency.

After Oct. 1, 2021, if you try to get on a plane without a Real ID, Hinderman said he isn’t sure what exactly will happen, but expects TSA will have a protocol in place. He said you will also be able to fly by showing your passport.

