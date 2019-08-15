Fort Wayne International Airport planing to expand tarmac

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne International Airport is hoping to expand their terminal ramp to accommodate larger planes. The over $12 million project is being 90% funded by federal money.

Executive director of airports, Scott Hinderman, says the current challenge the airport faces is having 8 planes being able to utilize the airports 8 gates at the same time. He says over the last 20-30 years, aircrafts in our market have become larger, with a larger wingspan.

To help make better use of the airport, they plan to ad more concrete and raze a hanger for more space on the east side. On the west side, the blast pad will be removed, pavement elevation will become even, and the pavement will be fortified to make it stronger for commercial service aircrafts.

Hinderman says the idea is aircrafts will be able to park or de-ice in the new areas on the east and west side. This will allow aircrafts to come in to the gates, creating a better flow.

