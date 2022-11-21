FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened its terminal drive, which has been closed for more than a year for “an extensive facelift.”

The airport announced Monday the terminal drive was again open passenger pick-up, drop-off, and through traffic. The drive has been closed since July 2021, with traffic routed through temporary drives as the airport’s west terminal was expanded and rehabilitated.

Here’s what visitors to the airport can expect, according to FWA:

Now passengers and those visiting the airport will once again be able to utilize the full terminal drive, with passenger loading and unloading able to be done right at the curb once again. The terminal drive has undergone an extensive facelift as a part of exterior façade upgrades to the terminal building. The improved curb front includes an extended canopy covering all three lanes of traffic, color changing LED lights, and a rolled curb style to help those with mobility issues. Most entrances into the terminal building from the curb are now open as well, while some continue to undergo construction.

The terminal drive at Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened.

“With the welcomed wave of holiday travel over the next few days, and weeks, we are happy to have the terminal drive back open to traffic,” said Scott Hinderman, executive director of Airports. “Not only does this make for a smoother airport experience for everyone, it also makes for a great first impression for those visiting friends and family this holiday season. We are proud of the new terminal drive and curb front.”

FWA’s rental car facilities have also reopened to full capacity, it added. A new rental car return lane at the front of the terminal building, as well as new signage, has been added.