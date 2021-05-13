Fort Wayne International Airport breaks ground on terminal expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has broken ground on Project Gateway’s $47 million West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation with a groundbreaking ceremony at the airport terminal. The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the beginning of the construction phase of the West Terminal Expansion.

Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports, Barry Sturges, President of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, Senator Travis Holdman, Allen County Commissioner Richard Beck, and John Urbahns, President of Greater Fort Wayne Inc all spoke at the event.

The West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project will transform FWA into a modernized facility capable of handling the momentum and growth that the Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana communities have experienced over recent years.

“The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority looks forward to beginning construction on this long-awaited West Terminal Expansion and Renovation project.” Said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “The planning for this project goes back years, and the continued growth in Northeast Indiana is reflected in air travel and use of our airport. As our passenger numbers continue to recover, we look forward to serving our community even better than before.”

“FWA continues to contribute a significant economic impact to Northeast Indiana. The airport not only connects our local businesses to the other parts of the globe, but also welcomes the friends and families of businesspeople to our community.” Said Barry Sturgis, President of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority Board of Directors. “I want to thank my fellow board members, and of course, the airport Authority staff, for all of the hard work and diligence that has gone into planning, and now implementing, this project.”



The West Terminal Expansion project will include adding 45,000 square feet of additional space to the terminal building, while renovating 47,000 square feet of existing space at the gate and airline ticket counter areas. At completion, the FWA terminal will be a total of 159,000 square feet. The West Terminal expansion will see the addition of two new gates in the airport’s terminal building – for a total of 10, allowing for larger aircraft ad increased utilization. Other amenities and improvements include a modernized interior appearance, new jet bridges, an expanded ticketing area, a modernized front façade, brand new children’s play area, a new multi-sensory room, mother’s room, and more.

Another component of the project is a new Checked Baggage Inspection System (CBIS). The CBIS project is a major behind-the-scenes component of the West Terminal Expansion and will bring a modern and efficient baggage screening system that will assist both the airlines that service the airport, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at FWA.

Michael Kinder & Sons will serve as Construction Manager as Constructor (CMc) for the both the West Terminal Expansion and CBIS projects. Mead and Hunt will continue to serve as the architecture firm on the project, providing construction administrative services as the project enters the construction phase. Pre-construction items have begun around the terminal building and behind-the-scenes, with physical construction expected to begin in the next few weeks. Construction is expected to finish in early 2023. The West Terminal Expansion is a part of Project Gateway, which has included the Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project, Rental Car Return Lot Canopy Expansion and Renewable Solar Energy Project, and the East and West Terminal Apron Improvement Project. More information and updates can be found at fwairport.com/project-gateway.