Fort Wayne International Airport awarded grant to make improvements

Fort Wayne International Airport received a grant to make important infrastructure investments.

U.S. Senator Todd Young announced that both the Fort Wayne International Aiport and the Evansville Regional Airport will receive Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program supplemental grants totaling $18.1 million.

The $9.2 million AIP grant will support the expedited conclusion of this project while enhancing operational flexibility and improving safety at the facility. On April 30, 2019, Senator Young sent a letter to the FAA to support Fort Wayne International Airport’s AIP grant application.

“As the Crossroads of America, it is critical that Indiana’s airports like Evansville Regional and Fort Wayne International continue to make important infrastructure investments,” said Senator Young.“These two Airport Improvement Program grants will help ensure these Hoosier assets remain vibrant and continue to drive economic development in their respective regions.”