Fort Wayne installs 3 auditory crosswalks

Fort Wayne is expanding accessibility for people with disabilities.

The city installed three auditory crosswalks to help blind athletes attend upcoming sports events. Auditory crosswalks are operational at the intersections of Washington Boulevard and Harrison Street, Calhoun Street and Washington Boulevard, and Jefferson Boulevard and Harrison Street.

Fort Wayne will host the 2019 International Blind Sports Federation qualifying competition from June 28 to July 9. The city said the crosswalks will aid athletes and guests during the competition, which will feature goalball and judo.

Some 600 athletes from over 40 countries will take part in the event. Top performers will qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The city said the auditory crosswalk work is part of a larger project to modernize pedestrian infrastructure in the city through an ongoing Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan.