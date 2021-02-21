FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM: Mother’s Day Downtown

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – The Downtown Improvement District is hosting a window decorating contest in preparation for Mother’s Day with a deadline to participate on March 22.

The theme is called FORT WAYNE IN BLOOM. There will be 2 juried categories: Most Thematic and Best “Instagrammable Window”.

There will also be a People’s Choice winner based on on-line votes. Award ribbons will be delivered the week of Mother’s Day.

The contest rules dictate that participants must submit, “(1) non-photoshopped, high-res photo, 300 DPI or greater, of the decorated window to events@downtownfortwayne.com by 5 p.m. on Tuesday April 6. THIS IS A FIRM DEADLINE.”

The Downtown Improvement District will post an album of all the windows to their website to vote for favorite window which will begin April 16th. Each voter will be submitted to win a Downtown prize.

Voting ends on Monday, May 3, 2021. Winners will be announced by Friday, May 7.

The People’s Choice winner will also receive a $100 gift card to the Downtown business of your choice and will be featured in promotions in the upcoming year.