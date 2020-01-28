Fort Wayne Housing Authority receives nearly $344k to help dozens with disabilities

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development presented a check worth nearly $344,000 to the Fort Wayne Housing Authority on January 28, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded nearly $344,000 to the Fort Wayne Housing Authority to assist 56 people with gaining access to affordable housing.

A ceremonial check presentation took place Tuesday afternoon at the Fort Wayne Housing Authority offices on South Hanna Street.

The housing assistance announced is provided through HUD’s Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program which provides funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities, particularly those who are transitioning out of institutional or other separated settings; at serious risk of institutionalization; currently experiencing homelessness; previously experienced homelessness and currently a client in a permanent supportive housing or rapid rehousing project; or at risk of becoming homeless.

“Fort Wayne Housing Authority is committed to identifying resources that will remove barriers that prevent individuals or families in our community from securing affordable housing,” said George Guy, FWHA CEO and executive director. “The Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program does just that. These vouchers will create unprecedented access to housing for individuals with disabilities and create a pathway for them to live independently.”