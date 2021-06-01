Fort Wayne Housing Authority awarded 46 Emergency Housing Vouchers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Fort Wayne Housing Authority 46 Emergency Housing Vouchers.

The housing authority said it has requested an additional 54 Emergency Housing Vouchers for a possible allocation of 100.

The tenant-based rental voucher is a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) of 2021 which provides housing relief to families for undue hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The vouchers will allow for participation in the FHWA Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The Emergency Housing Voucher program will provide a pathway to permanent housing for the homeless, those at risk of being homeless and victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, the housing authority said. In addition to the rental subsidy, the vouchers will provide families with housing search and monetary assistance to remove leasing barriers.

“We are committed to removing barriers and creating access for those in need of housing within our city,” said FWHA executive director and CEO George Guy. “Acquiring these vouchers is just the beginning. We will continue to seek new partnerships, identify resources and work with our community partners to address the housing needs of our families.”

The Emergency Housing Vouchers will be managed through a direct referral process. The housing authority said it will work closely with its community partners to administer the vouchers. Once a voucher is issued, the family will have 120 days to secure housing. All vouchers must be leased on or before Sept. 30, 2023.

Fore more information about the Emergency Housing Vouchers or the Housing Choice Voucher programs visit www.fwha.org.