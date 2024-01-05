FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Team USA is in town for the weekend to compete at the Fort Wayne Curling Club.

Five teams are competing in the 2024 USA Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles National Championships. The four-day event started Thursday and lasts until Sunday.

“This is really special to us because our club was founded with the idea of inclusivity to people of all abilities,” said Craig Fischer, the club’s president and co-founder. “We currently run what we believe to be the largest special needs curling program in the United States and we hope that hosting this event raises awareness about the inclusivity of the sport of curling. It really is a sport for people of all ages and abilities.”

According to a press release, competitors are up against the two-time reigning champion team of Pam Wilson and David Samsa, who were undefeated at the 2023 Nationals and won silver at the Worlds. Other teams in the running include names such as 2022 Paralympians Matt Thums, Steve Emt, and Oyuna Uranchimeg. The winning team will go on to represent the U.S. at the 2024 World Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Curling Championships in Gangneung, South Korea, from March 10-16.

Fischer said the club has partnered with USA Curling to host two other championships in the past: the inaugural Arena National Championships in 2013 and the U18 National Championships in 2022.