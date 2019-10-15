Fort Wayne hosts free community engagement events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three free community engagement nights.

Residents are invited to be a part of a safety forum with the Fort Wayne Police Department and then enjoy a light meal, games and prizes for kids.

The events are designed to encourage neighbors to meet and greet each other as well as interact with local law enforcement. The youth safety topics range from vaping to sexting, interacting with police to apps and more.

The events take place once a month for the last three months of 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

October 15: Weisser Youth Center, 802 Eckart St.

November 19: Faith United Methodist Church, 207 E. Dewald (presented by Cooper Community Center)

December 17: Jennings Recreation Center, 1330 McCulloch St.

This free program is hosted by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, the Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne United, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and B96.9.