Fort Wayne hosts 2019 Diversity Awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 15 organizations honored local individuals and organizations in the Fort Wayne Diversity Awards.

Winners were presented their awards during a breakfast on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The event was hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne University and the Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.

Positive Role Model: Farah Combs, Continuing Lecturer and Coordinator of the Arabic Program at Purdue University Fort Wayne

Community Organization: Laura Pontius of the Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, Award accepted by Board Member Randy Brown

Entrepreneur of Excellence: Samuel Melo of SpanicUS Interpretation Services

Diverse Employer: George Rongos of George’s International Market

Lifetime Achiever: Ana Guisti of the Center for Nonviolence

Emerging Leader: Yvonne Johnson of the Bukál Beverage Company

Social Justice: Ahmed Abdelmageed, Assistant Dean of Alumni & Community Engagement, Manchester University, the School of Pharmacy, Natural & Health Sciences

Storyteller: Aaron Robles of Founders Spark

The annual Welcoming Fort Wayne Diversity Awards is a registered event with Welcoming America during national Welcoming Week recognized in cities across the United States during the week of September 13 to 22.

Welcoming Week’s purpose is to bring immigrants, refugees, and native-born residents together to raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone in our communities.

Welcoming Fort Wayne is a local initiative of Associated Churches of Fort Wayne-Allen County dedicated to promoting immigrant integration into the greater Fort Wayne area. They initiative aims to do this by supporting economic development, ensuring equity in education, government, health and social services, as well as promoting an appreciation of arts and culture.