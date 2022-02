FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There were some “timely births” at Parkview Health hospitals on Tuesday, or “Twosday.”

On 2/22/22, Parkview Regional Medical Center welcomed baby twins – Baby A, a boy, born at 3:22 p.m. and weighing 7 lbs., 15.5 oz., a Baby B, a girl, born at 4 p.m. and weighing 6 lbs., 7.3 oz.

Hours later, at 10:22 p.m., which is 22:22 in military time, Jai’Leal, a boy, was born at Parkview Hospital Randallia. He weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz.