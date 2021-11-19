Fort Wayne hospice home in need of caterer for holiday meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne hospice center is in need of a caterer.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home at 5910 Homestead Road

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home uses a caterer to serve holiday meals to its patients and their families. After 20 years though, the meals may not be served this holiday season.

Visiting Nurse’s regular caterer has backed out on short notice due to the recent worker shortages.

Now, the season is on for a new caterer to meet the need. Visiting Nurse has asked for the public’s help to find a caterer or provide food or money.

Visiting Nurse must feed 30-45 people, and the food must come from a caterer or restaurant.

The main goal is to keep families together for the holidays so no one will have to spend it alone.

Contact Bonnie Penhollow (260) 417-6205 if you’re able to help.