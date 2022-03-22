FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A date has been set for the long anticipated opening of a HomeGoods store in Fort Wayne. The new store will open April 21 according to the company’s website.

The off-price retailer will be part of the Shoppes at Glenbrook, the new development adjacent to Glenbrook Square Mall where Sears operated for five decades. Opening day hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Work on the development was paused at the height of the coronavirus pandemic but resumed last fall.

A Five Below store is also set to open in the shopping center on April 8 at 10 a.m.