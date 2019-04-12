Fort Wayne home improvement company announces expansion Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Windows, Doors & More announced a major expansion on Friday, April 12, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Windows, Doors & More announced a major expansion on Friday, April 12, 2019. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Windows, Doors & More announced a major expansion on Friday, April 12, 2019. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) - Windows, Doors & More is expanding.

The Fort Wayne home remodeling company plans to add 9,000 square feet of new space at its 1121 W. Washington Center Road facility. The new space will connect the main building to an existing 5,000-square-foot warehouse.

While most of the new space will be used for warehousing, it will also include additional room for offices and, eventually, more showroom space, the company said.

Officials broke ground on the expansion Friday morning.