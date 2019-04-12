Local News

Fort Wayne home improvement company announces expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) - Windows, Doors & More is expanding.

The Fort Wayne home remodeling company plans to add 9,000 square feet of new space at its 1121 W. Washington Center Road facility. The new space will connect the main building to an existing 5,000-square-foot warehouse.

While most of the new space will be used for warehousing, it will also include additional room for offices and, eventually, more showroom space, the company said.

Officials broke ground on the expansion Friday morning.

