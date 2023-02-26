FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the past 50 years, the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show has welcomed guests to see dozens of exhibitors showcasing home improvement, arts and crafts, and more. This year’s show is just a few days away.

Becky Williamson with the Home & Garden Show stopped by WANE 15. She shared what people can expect, new and old, at this year’s milestone show. See what she had to say in the interview above.

The Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show opens its doors on Thursday, March 2 at 11 a.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The show goes until Sunday, March 5. General admission is $12, seniors are $8, and kids 15 and under are free. Don’t forget Coliseum parking is $8. You can click here to learn more about the show.