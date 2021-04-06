Fort Wayne Home & Garden show adjusts to lessened COVID restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 47th annual Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show at Memorial Coliseum was the last large gathering to happen before the pandemic forced many venues and events to shut down. A little over a year later, the event is back for its 48th year with some changes after the mask mandate and capacity restrictions were lifted on Tuesday.

Timed ticket sales from the Ticketmaster system have now been removed and organizers said anyone with a ticket will be allowed to come any day and time they want.

“We are still encouraging people to consider attending on Thursday or any day after 3 p.m. to avoid the larger crowd sizes,” the press release said.

Contract tracing requirements has also been removed and there will be assigned doors for those who purchased tickets in advance.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on Ticketmaster or at the Coliseum Box Office. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the door.

Prices:

General Admission: $12

Seniors (62+): $8 valid any day “We unfortunately aren’t able to discount the online tickets, so Senior discounts are only available at the box office,” the show’s website said.

Children Under 15: FREE

Parking: $6 (Coliseum Fee)

The Home & Garden show is scheduled for April 15 – 18 at the Memorial Coliseum located at 4000 Parnell Ave in Fort Wayne.