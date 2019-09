FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home southwest of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire late Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 11:30 a.m. to a home at 923 Kinsmoor Avenue, off Broadway near Foster Park, on a report of a fire.

Authorities told WANE 15 that the fire started in the back of the home. By noon, crews were still working at the scene. The fire was under control, though.

No other information was immediately available.