FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire damaged a home in the North Highlands neighborhood of Fort Wayne Monday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 9:30 a.m. to a home at 1836 Cherokee Road, off Tyler Avenue between West State Boulevard and Spring Street.

Officials told WANE 15 that a fire broke out in the basement of the home. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

No one was home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.