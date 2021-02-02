Fort Wayne home and property owners must clear sidewalks after snowfalls, or risk fine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne residents and property owners must clear sidewalks after a snowfall, according to city ordinance.

Fort Wayne City Code requires all home owners, land owners, lessees and those in charge of public buildings and churches to clear snow and ice from sidewalks around the property by 9 a.m. after the snowfall. Sidewalks must remain clear throughout the day, the ordinance reads.

Sidewalks must be free of dirt or filth, or other obstruction or encumbrance, as well.

The ordinance is designed to “allow citizens to use the sidewalk in an easy and commodious manner,” it says.

“We urge homeowners and businesses to be courteous and thoughtful of others and remove snow as soon as possible,” the city said in a statement to WANE 15.

Anyone who spots a sidewalk that has not been cleared should call 3-1-1 to file a complaint. The complaints will be reviewed and handled by the city’s Right of Way Department.

The city said fines could be levied against home or properties owners who don’t clear walks, but “it’s unusual.”