FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show has announced a new partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana for this year’s upcoming event.

As newly named partners, a portion of the show’s ticket revenue will be donated to the food bank to help provide meals to people in need across the Fort Wayne area.

This year’s Home and Garden show will also be the 50th anniversary of it existing. The show will go from March 2-5 and will be hosted at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

“I am extremely excited to partner with Community Harvest Food Bank for our 50th anniversary show as they celebrate 40 years serving the community. I am proud to support such a wonderful organization and their mission to alleviate hunger,” said Home and Garden Show owner Becky Williamson in a press release.

The food bank will be at the show and will have its distribution truck on-site for display in the garden gallery for collection of food items. They encourage show attendees to bring non-perishable donations to the show to receive $2 off general admission tickets.

The Home and Garden Show every year has exhibits about different home improvement projects with different products and services on display for things like kitchens, bathrooms, landscaping, windows, etc.

The show hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket prices are $12 at the door, $8 for senior citizens ages 62 and older and children under the age of 14 are free. The price of parking at the Coliseum is $8.