Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show continues this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s 48th Annual Home and Garden Show is continuing through the weekend at War Memorial Coliseum.

According to show owner Becky Williamson, the show is featuring over 600 exhibits ranging from kitchens, to air conditioners to a petting zoo.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the Home and Garden Show. Be sure to look out for your favorite WANE 15 team members. We’ll have a booth set up at the show.

Tickets costs $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and children 15 and under are free. Parking costs $6.

The show is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click here.