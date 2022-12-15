FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace.
The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two to four-way stop before becoming two roundabouts in 2002.
The renovations addressed issues that made the area “visually unappealing,” said a city spokesperson.
Overall, at least eight enhancements were made to the area through the project:
- Increasing land widths
- Greater protection of the inside islands
- Landscaping of the center islands
- Artwork in the form of three towers in each center island
- Removal and clearing of brush along the railroad right-of-way
- Addition of steel facades at the railroad bridge to define entry into the neighborhoods on either side of the railroads
- Painting of bridge abutments and handrails
- Addition of lighting to illuminate the towers and controlled lighting inside the towers for aesthetics enhancements
“Fort Wayne continues to grow an succeed with proactive efforts that make us a leader in providing opportunities for residents, neighborhoods and families,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.
According to the city, the area serves close to 16,000 vehicles.
The renovations cost approximately $850,000 and were part of a record $38.5 million invested in Fort Wayne neighborhoods this construction season.
The Fort Wayne Public Works Division assisted in the renovations through its Right of Way Department.