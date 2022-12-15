FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of a roundabout project at the intersection of Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace.

The Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project renovated a multi-point intersection that was originally a two to four-way stop before becoming two roundabouts in 2002.

The renovations addressed issues that made the area “visually unappealing,” said a city spokesperson.

Overall, at least eight enhancements were made to the area through the project:

Increasing land widths

Greater protection of the inside islands

Landscaping of the center islands

Artwork in the form of three towers in each center island

Removal and clearing of brush along the railroad right-of-way

Addition of steel facades at the railroad bridge to define entry into the neighborhoods on either side of the railroads

Painting of bridge abutments and handrails

Addition of lighting to illuminate the towers and controlled lighting inside the towers for aesthetics enhancements

“Fort Wayne continues to grow an succeed with proactive efforts that make us a leader in providing opportunities for residents, neighborhoods and families,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

According to the city, the area serves close to 16,000 vehicles.

The renovations cost approximately $850,000 and were part of a record $38.5 million invested in Fort Wayne neighborhoods this construction season.

The Fort Wayne Public Works Division assisted in the renovations through its Right of Way Department.