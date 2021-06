FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Hobby and Collectibles Show is set for Sunday afternoon.

Guests can buy action figures, comic books, trading cards, and tv and movie memorabilia and more.

The show runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s being held at the Classic Café Catering and Event Center, located at 4832 Hillegas Rd. There will also be a vinyl record show at the same place.

