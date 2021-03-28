Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectible Show jampacked with pop culture goods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectible Show, located at the Classic Cafe on 4832 Hillegas Rd, hosted a collectible show on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.







Fort Wayne residents were eager to add to their collections!

Modern and classic collectibles were sold. Todd Berndt, the owner of Berndt Comics, said that collectors come to the event to sell their items, “We had comics, action figures, legos, vinyl, record players, a little bit of everything for pop culture.”

This was the first time this year that the show was held, but there are about four every year. The show has been held for over 7 years. There were about 250 people in attendance.