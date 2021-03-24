Fort Wayne hires firm to study homelessness and create action plan to address it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has hired a consulting firm to evaluate “the state of homelessness” in the city and lay out a plan to address it.

Homebase, a nationally recognized consulting firm, will work with the city’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and community organizations to assess the city’s current resources and homeless needs. From there, the group will craft recommendations based on national best practices.

Two public presentations will be held to report the findings, the city said.

At that point, the city and Homebase will develop an action plan to provide services to the homeless or those at risk of homelessness.

The city said the goal is to prevent homelessness in target populations by providing shelter, street outreach and affordable housing.

“As we are facing a record number of evictions we want to ensure that our community has the programs in place to assist those experiencing homelessness,” said Kelly Lundberg, Deputy Director of the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

The project should take nine months, the city said. Funding came through the CARES Act dollars allocated to the city of Fort Wayne.