Fort Wayne high school student gets internship with NASA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne high school student has just received an internship with NASA.

“I’ve always love astrophysics and space and space exploration,” said homeschool student Charis Hall. “It’s a really unique opportunity, and I got accepted.”

Hall applied for the internship earlier this year, and in April she learned that she was selected from hundreds of students across the country.

The high school internship program is partially online and in-person. Normally the in-person part of the internship would take place at the University of Texas at Austin. However, due to COVID-19, a majority of the internship will be held online.

Over the next few months, Hall and other high school students will be working with NASA scientists and engineers to conduct research in the fields of astronomy and astrophysics. At the end of her internship Hall will present her finds to both NASA and University of Texas at Austin officials.

Her advice to other high school students is to just go for it.

“So I think my advice would be go for anything you can,” Hall said. “Go for it because even though like this was a highly competitive program and I wasn’t sure I was going to get in because there were so many students applying. I would say just go for it. Don’t be afraid to go for it.”

To learn more about the program click here.