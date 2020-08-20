Fort Wayne high school marching bands finding ways to play on

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — High school football games will look very different when they kick off Friday night, with many played in front of few – if any – fans. They’ll also be without halftime performances by marching bands.

In July, the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) canceled all fall band competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, this cancellation didn’t apply to the bands performing at halftime of football games— that decision was left up to each individual district.

It appears that schools across Allen County are each taking different approaches.

Although it won’t have any in-person fans to play in front of, Carroll High School’s band will be performing at halftime of all of its home games.

“Right now, the plan is that we’re going to be a part of the live stream football events,” said Doug Hassell, Carroll’s Director of Bands. “It will be on the football field but we won’t be moving around or anything.”

As of now, Carroll’s band will not preform during away games.

Hassell said that not having a crowd there will be an adjustment, but the most important part is being able to play together.

“There’s the loss of the energizing that comes together when people are there. There’s a synergy of the crowd and the athletes and the band members and the cheerleaders,” Hassell said. “But the kids are really buying into the idea of even though we can’t preform in an environment like we did, we can still do some kind of a performance and it’s special that we can be together.”

On the other hand, Homestead High School is not planning to play at any games for a few weeks.

“The district and our conference has made stipulations about how many people can be at the football games and they’re not allowing fans or anybody to be at the games strictly for safety reasons,” said Bryen Warfield. Director of Bands and Orchestra at Homestead High School. “So that’s why I made the decision to not have our kids preform at our first football game.”

Warfield said he hopes to have the band perform at home football games in September.

Instead, Homestead’s band has been working on a performance for its family and alumni scheduled for Sept. 19. A decision hasn’t been made about the safest way to do it, whether it will be in-person or online.

He said working on this performance will give Homestead seniors a chance to have one final season.

“It really hit them hard,” said Warfield. “I can sympathize with them. I’m not a senior and I’m not a parent of a senior so I’ll never truly be able to know what that’s like but I know it’s extremely tough for the students and the parents that are leaving our program at the end of this school year.”

On Friday, Carroll plays at Bishop Luers and Homestead hosts Northrop.

Click here for the link to see the Carroll band’s live stream for next week.