Fort Wayne group shares life-changing stories from time in Guatemala

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A team from Hearcare Audiology in Fort Wayne says their trip to Guatemala helped touch the lives of children.

A 10-year-old named Aura was hit by a bus several years ago, and her doctor told her family to bring her in every two months for treatment.

Those treatments didn’t help and the doctor told the mom that anything else they might do could give Aura epilepsy, or even kill her.

When the family ran out of money for treatments, they had to sign over their home to their doctor and ended up losing it.

But when the Hearing the Call team told Aura’s mother they could help, she broke down in tears. Now, the family has hope for their daughter.

“She feels very happy especially because she couldn’t afford a hearing aid and of course that was not even an option because they thought they needed to go through continued medical treatment,” Aura’s mother said. “Now that she sees an opportunity for her she saw that she can start a new life.”