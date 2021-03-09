Fort Wayne Greek Festival schedule announced

Holy Trinity Church announced on Facebook that it is currently planning on having its 2021 Annual Greek Festival Downtown at Headwaters Park.

The festival will run from June 24 through June 27, the church said in a Facebook post.

“Holy Trinity Church continues to hope that we will be able to have the festival downtown, however, it will depend on the Guidelines from Health Department,” the post said.

Holy Trinity Church said it does have backup plans for having a drive thru event at the church if an in-person festival is not possible.

More information and a menu for the festival can be found on the Fort Wayne Greek Festival website.