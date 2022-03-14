FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The city of Fort Wayne’s golf courses will open for play this week.

The city said Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park golf courses will open for the season at noon Wednesday, and open at 9 a.m. daily after that.

Courses will be open for walking only as this time. Driving ranges will be open depending on the day.

DETAILS:

City golf courses begin operations at sunrise and close 30 minutes prior to sunset, weather permitting. When inclement weather occurs, courses may close for a short period, or for the day, depending on the severity of the weather. To check on course availability or to schedule tee times call the golf course clubhouse where you plan to play.

Foster Park Golf Course, 427-6735, www.fostergolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6710, www.mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6745, www.shoaffgolfcourse.com

Season memberships are on sale at the Main Parks Office (705 East State Blvd.) and at all of the clubhouses. To schedule league reservations, an outing for a business or tournaments, contact Gary Whitacre, manager of Golf Operations by phone at 260-427-6016 or email at gary.whitacre@cityoffortwayne.org