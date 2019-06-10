Fort Wayne GM plant hosting free electronic recycling event

A free electronic recycling event will be held at General Motors’ Fort Wayne Assembly plant this week.

On Wednesday from 4-7 p.m., residents can recycle most electronic wastes for free at Fort Wayne Assembly. The event will be held in the Visitor’s Parking Lot at the plant, located at 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke.

The following items and more will be accepted:

CD players and MP3 players

Telephones and cell phones

Gaming consoles

Power and network cables

Computer tablets, iPads and iPods

Small home appliances

Humidifiers

Scanners and fax machines

Computer keyboards, mouses

Ink and toner cartridges

Printers and docking stations

CD-Roms

Network hubs

Stereos

Cable boxes, satellite receivers

Televisions or computer monitors under 29 inches will be accepted for a $20 per unit flat rate, cash. Larger items will be accepted for a $30 fee.

Fluorescent light bulbs (4-foot or 8-foot) and household batteries will also be accepted.

Fort Wayne Assembly was recently ranked No. 5 of top 30 generators of onsite green power by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The facility also was GM’s first U.S. assembly plant to become a landfill-free site.