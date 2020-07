FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As it approaches the 17th year for the local event, The Global Leadership Summit is still pushing on despite the pandemic. The event will be online in a little over two weeks.

Executive director of GLS & Beyond, the organizer of the event, Jeri Purdy stopped by Studio 15 to explain further what this year will look like.

The online Global Leadership Summit is on Thursday and Friday August 6th and 7th. Click here to learn more and register.