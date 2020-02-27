Fort Wayne girl named Ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Maddie Dean, an 11-year-old Fort Wayne girl, was honored with a surprise proclamation from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Riley Children’s Foundation Thursday morning

Maddie has been treated for juvenile dermatomyositis at Riley Hospital for Children since the age of 3 and has been selected as the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals Indiana Champion for 2020. Every year, 170 CMN Hospitals identify a “Champion.” These ambassadors spend their year advocating for the charitable need of children’s hospitals. Riley Hospital for Children is the only CMN Hospitals partner in the state of Indiana.

Juvenile dermatomyositis is a rare incurable disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own cells. Maddie’s disease makes playing outside difficult, so she has turned to art and music. She uses her artistic skills to raise money for Riley Children’s Foundation on her “Masterpieces by Maddie” page on Facebook and her piano playing always brings joy.

Maddie’s pediatric rheumatologist at Riley Hospital, Susan Ballinger, M.D., says that “Maddie doesn’t see herself as someone who needs help. She sees herself as someone who can use her disease to help others.”