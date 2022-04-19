WASHINGTON (WANE) — A Fort Wayne girl’s emotional moment on the lawn of the White House has gone viral.

Kaylece Guy participated in the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday on the South Lawn. The 4-year-old was one of thousands of children and adults who attended the event during which children used wooden spoons to push dyed eggs across the grass.

Reporters captured sights and sounds of many children overjoyed at the event. Young Kaylece had a different experience.

Video shared from the event showed the Fort Wayne girl crying as she carried a yellow egg on a purple spoon by Vice President Kamala Harris and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The Easter Bunny then stepped in and urged the girl back, and Emhoff guided her to her awaiting father, Drece Guy.

By Tuesday morning, the video had been widely spread on social media. It aired on CBS Mornings on WANE 15.

Young Kaylece attended the egg roll at the invitation of her aunt, Indiana State Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis.

Kela Guy shared these photos of the experience with WANE 15:

Kaylece Guy is pictured with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Kela Guy)

Kaylece Guy hugs her father, Drece, in a photo with talk show host Jimmy Fallon. (Kela Guy)

Kaylece Guy is shown with the Easter Bunny at the White House. (Kela Guy)

This was the first White House Easter Egg Roll since before the COVID-19 pandemic.