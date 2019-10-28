Fort Wayne General Motors workers return to work

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday marked the first day in more than a month that autoworkers have crossed the gates to the General Motors Fort Wayne Truck Assembly. Honks could be heard frequently as cars have entered the parking lot but local union leaders say overall, workers’ reactions to going back are mixed.

“You know, there’a a lot of them that are excited and a lot of them are just, it’s like starting the world all over again in there,” said Holli Murphy, President for the UAW Local 2209. “They’ve got to get their Biofreeze and their Ibuprofen.”

Third shift employees reported at 9:30 to start the first shift since the strike began. Local 2209 voted the contract through by a very slim margin of less than two percent. Bargaining Chairman Rich LeTourneau said it is the closest vote he has seen in over 30 years.

“There were a handful of things that stood out in this agreement that I think some of our people weren’t prepared to come back in over,” said LeTourneau.

LeTourneau said the biggest complaint workers had was that the UAW made too many concessions on issues that affect thousands of employees.

“The clear path to a temporary employee. Some of them got a clear path, some do not. Bringing new work into some of these closed plant facilities because that was kind of the march on the strike was hey, we’re going to try and bring new work into these facilities.”

As the national union turns it’s attention to contracts with Fiat Chrysler and Ford, the local GM unions will settled into local negotiations.

“This negotiation is exclusive to the people that belong to this Local 2209,” said LeTourneau. “It does not affect anyone outside of this facility.”

It will cover items that were not detailed in the national contract, including more location specific things like gym memberships and other reimbursements as well as time-sensitive decisions that could open up jobs at the plant.

“We’ve got to start working on all the things that were detailed out in the national agreement,” said LeTourneau. “The 2,000 people that may be taking the enhanced relocation buyout, the S.A.P., that has to start going into motion right away starting tomorrow. Getting those people identified, who wants to retire and who doesn’t.”

LeTourneau says local negotiations could take months, even a couple of years to complete but they hope to have them done as quick as possible.