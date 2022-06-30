FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Workers at Fort Wayne Assembly learned Thursday their holiday weekend will be extended as the computer chip shortage will halt production again.

The plant, which makes Silverado and Sierra pickup trucks, will be down July 5 through July 8, with production scheduled to resume on July 11.

Jeff Benzing, Senior Plant Communications Manager at General Motors Fort Wayne, confirmed the shortage was to blame.

The plant was silent for two weeks in April.

“Our production in North America has been relatively strong and stable since the third quarter of last year,” GM spokesman David Barnas said in a statement to The Detroit News.

“However, short-term supply chain disruptions continue to occur, which has led us to make this production adjustment. We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent up customer demand for our vehicles.”